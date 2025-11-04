Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues Earnings Results

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.32, Zacks reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.230-9.580 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.68. 68,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,454. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $208.20 and a one year high of $271.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.67.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total value of $21,948,711.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at $42,986,992.02. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

