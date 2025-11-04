Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Rapt Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.
Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Rapt Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rapt Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of RAPT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 30,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,906. The stock has a market cap of $483.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. Rapt Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $42.39.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rapt Therapeutics stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 411.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Rapt Therapeutics were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
