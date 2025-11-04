Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.2083.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,238,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,536,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,230,000 after buying an additional 3,469,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,761,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,247,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $95,076,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEG opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.35.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

