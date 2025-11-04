iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Bought by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $408,082,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $133,168,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,215,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,907,000.

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

