Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.80.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

