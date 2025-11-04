iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Bought by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.6% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

