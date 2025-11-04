Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Shopify updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shopify Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of SHOP stock opened at $172.94 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $182.19. The company has a market capitalization of $224.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.51.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Shopify by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 23,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Shopify by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 117,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
