Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.
Invvlu Mu Incm Trading Up 0.3%
NYSE:IIM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 31,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. Invvlu Mu Incm has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77.
About Invvlu Mu Incm
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invvlu Mu Incm
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why Roblox Stock Could Soar 75% After the Q3 Dip
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Amazon vs. Apple: Which Mag 7 Is the Better Buy?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is Starbucks Quietly Setting Up for a Major 2026 Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Invvlu Mu Incm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invvlu Mu Incm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.