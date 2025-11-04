Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Invvlu Mu Incm Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:IIM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 31,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. Invvlu Mu Incm has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77.

Get Invvlu Mu Incm alerts:

About Invvlu Mu Incm

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Invvlu Mu Incm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invvlu Mu Incm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.