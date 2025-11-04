Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Ormat Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Ormat Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ORA traded up $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.56. 176,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.67. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.69. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $113.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $249.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.03 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $94,862.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $218,251.90. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $531,922.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $325,448.40. This represents a 62.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 40,926 shares of company stock worth $3,861,296 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $56,458,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 7,951.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 660,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,726,000 after buying an additional 652,055 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 303,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,310,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

