Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 352 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.4% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 236,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 452.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.1% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.4%

TSM opened at $304.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

