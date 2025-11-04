Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 134,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,045,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,458,600. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $278.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.56.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.79.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

