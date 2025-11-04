Partners Group Holding AG Sells 35,896 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 35,896 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 2.3% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $49,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $988,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $873,878,000 after purchasing an additional 850,025 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 61,054.6% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 623,978 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $115,096,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,893,000 after purchasing an additional 452,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6%

Union Pacific stock opened at $219.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.28 and its 200 day moving average is $224.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

