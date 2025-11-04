iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Holdings Trimmed by ADG Wealth Management Group LLC

ADG Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,178 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.0% of ADG Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.73. The company has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

