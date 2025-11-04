Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Superior Group of Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Superior Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 67.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. 3,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $138.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.49 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Superior Group of Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

