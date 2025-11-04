Elyxium Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Elyxium Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

