Pointe Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.4% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,618,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 151.5% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $368.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $352.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $403.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.