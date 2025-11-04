Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH is Pointe Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%
NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.15.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
