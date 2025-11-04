2,523 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after buying an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,000 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,350,000 after acquiring an additional 898,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 286.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,197,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,345,000 after purchasing an additional 887,984 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $245.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.18. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

