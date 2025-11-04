State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 6,100 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.1% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $213,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $336.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.54 and its 200-day moving average is $348.57. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.76 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.11%.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

