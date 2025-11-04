Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 69 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.8% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Code Waechter LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 207,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $205,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the second quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 823 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 661 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.8%

COST opened at $928.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $939.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $969.95. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $871.71 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23. The company has a market capitalization of $411.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,333.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,137.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,042.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,065.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COST

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $3,093,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at $8,912,100. This trade represents a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total transaction of $1,157,994.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,966.10. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 7,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.