MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $25.17 Million in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,173,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,875.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,139 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $345.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $146.96 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

