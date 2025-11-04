Holistic Financial Partners Acquires Shares of 23,328 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 246.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.6% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $81.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

