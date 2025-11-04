BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Up 0.3%

MUJ stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $11.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 34,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $838,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

