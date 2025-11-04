DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS) & Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR) Head-To-Head Analysis

DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS – Get Free Report) and Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

DevvStream has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Currenc Group has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of DevvStream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Currenc Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of DevvStream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Currenc Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DevvStream N/A N/A -140.26% Currenc Group -102.10% N/A -39.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DevvStream and Currenc Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares DevvStream and Currenc Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DevvStream N/A N/A N/A ($2.70) -0.66 Currenc Group $46.44 million 2.37 -$39.47 million ($1.06) -2.24

DevvStream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Currenc Group. Currenc Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DevvStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DevvStream and Currenc Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DevvStream 1 0 0 0 1.00 Currenc Group 1 1 1 1 2.50

Currenc Group has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.68%. Given Currenc Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Currenc Group is more favorable than DevvStream.

Summary

Currenc Group beats DevvStream on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DevvStream

DevvStream Holdings Inc. is a carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions. DevvStream Holdings Inc., formerly known as Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Currenc Group

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

