Sunburst Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,427,129,000 after acquiring an additional 407,878 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $404,288,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,545,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,839,000 after acquiring an additional 56,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 188.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PWR stock opened at $450.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $469.43.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus set a $540.00 target price on Quanta Services in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.64.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

