Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 9,621 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.9% of Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99,863.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 86,131,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,759,000 after buying an additional 86,045,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,135,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,197,000 after buying an additional 1,879,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,868,000 after buying an additional 1,936,707 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,818,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,724,000 after buying an additional 720,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,731,000 after buying an additional 123,259 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

