Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Dyne Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DYN opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 16.83, a current ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CEO John Cox sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $35,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,817.99. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 275.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 46,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 172,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 87,551 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DYN. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial raised Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.07.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

