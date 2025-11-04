BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of MHN stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $10.99.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Amazon vs. Apple: Which Mag 7 Is the Better Buy?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is Starbucks Quietly Setting Up for a Major 2026 Comeback?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.