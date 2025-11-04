BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of MHN stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

