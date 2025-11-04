Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMCO opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

