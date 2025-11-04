CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. CorVel had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 32.31%.

CorVel Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. CorVel has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRVL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorVel in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $161,476.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,099.92. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,050 shares in the company, valued at $628,578. This trade represents a 62.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 44.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in CorVel by 21.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 14,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in CorVel by 295.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 20.5% during the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

See Also

