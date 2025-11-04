UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $397.12.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $333.87 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $302.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

