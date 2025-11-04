Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Posts Earnings Results

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Marubeni had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 6.52%.

Marubeni Stock Up 1.2%

Marubeni stock opened at $248.57 on Tuesday. Marubeni has a 1-year low of $126.85 and a 1-year high of $267.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Marubeni from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

