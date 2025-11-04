Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI) Posts Earnings Results

Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Marzetti had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%.

Marzetti Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MZTI opened at $166.12 on Tuesday. Marzetti has a 52-week low of $152.95 and a 52-week high of $202.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Marzetti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Marzetti’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MZTI. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Marzetti in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Marzetti from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marzetti in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Marzetti from $193.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marzetti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marzetti

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MZTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marzetti by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,736,000 after buying an additional 30,731 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marzetti during the first quarter worth $2,310,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Marzetti during the first quarter worth $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Marzetti by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Marzetti during the first quarter worth $175,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marzetti

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

See Also

