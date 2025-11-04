Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.010-2.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. CIBC upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

