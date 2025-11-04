Henkel AG & Co. (HENKY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Henkel AG & Co. to post earnings of $0.8050 per share and revenue of $12.2045 billion for the quarter.

Henkel AG & Co. Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Henkel AG & Co. Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

