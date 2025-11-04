89BIO (ETNB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect 89BIO to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.
89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 89BIO to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
89BIO Stock Performance
ETNB stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 15.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. 89BIO has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $15.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ETNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of 89BIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 89BIO from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded 89BIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.81.
About 89BIO
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
