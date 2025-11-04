QuickLogic (QUIK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 5:30 PM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $13.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $119.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.76.

In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 7,325 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $42,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,634.80. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 9,155 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $53,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 125,916 shares in the company, valued at $730,312.80. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,836 shares of company stock worth $189,133. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in QuickLogic by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 62.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 40.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 99,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QUIK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuickLogic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

