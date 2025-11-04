Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,455 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $333.87 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $302.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.95.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

