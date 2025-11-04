Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.1667.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NG shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novagold Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Novagold Resources from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Novagold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novagold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Novagold Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. Novagold Resources has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 26.91 and a current ratio of 26.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Novagold Resources by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novagold Resources by 35.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Novagold Resources by 337.0% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 139,854 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 107,854 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Novagold Resources by 11.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 278,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 28,181 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novagold Resources during the third quarter worth $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

