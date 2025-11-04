Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.300-6.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.4 billion-$9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.5 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $144.43 on Tuesday. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $139.34 and a 1-year high of $181.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.94 and its 200-day moving average is $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.Zoetis’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 95.8% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $566,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $577,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 64.5% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

