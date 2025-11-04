Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 126,393 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $65,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.40, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,354.40. This represents a 38.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,402 shares of company stock worth $6,875,974. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Accenture Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $248.37 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.71 and its 200 day moving average is $275.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $163.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.
Accenture Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.
