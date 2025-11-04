Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 1,224 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.2% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial set a $285.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Vertical Research cut their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

FedEx Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $253.05 on Tuesday. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

