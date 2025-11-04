Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NXN opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.0% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

