PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1334 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

PDX opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.