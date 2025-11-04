Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0642 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Pcm Fund Price Performance

NYSE PCM opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Pcm Fund has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37.

Pcm Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

