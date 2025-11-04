Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of NUV opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $9.10.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
