Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Shares of NUV opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $9.10.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

