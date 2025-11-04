Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Increased to Buy at President Capital

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at President Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,300.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. President Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $1,500.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Netflix from $1,560.00 to $1,510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,340.22.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,092.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $462.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix has a 52-week low of $756.27 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,193.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,197.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, November 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 14th.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total transaction of $3,048,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,734.41. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 74,258 shares of company stock valued at $88,036,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Netflix by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,944 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in Netflix by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.4% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.