PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PML opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.