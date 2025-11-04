Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading Down 31.6% – What’s Next?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) shares traded down 31.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 5,794,825 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,752% from the average session volume of 203,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.15.
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.
