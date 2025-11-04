Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading Down 31.6% – Here’s What Happened

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) shares traded down 31.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 5,794,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,752% from the average session volume of 203,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.15.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

About Corus Entertainment

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$12.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.

See Also

